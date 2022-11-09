Turkish court orders to release Pakistani arrested for carrying chaliya

He was arrested for carrying two packets of chaliya.

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court has ordered release of a Pakistani citizen arrested for bringing chaliya (betel nuts) into the country.

Pakistani tourist Muhammad Owais, aged 26, was arrested at Istanbul Airport on September 15 for carrying two packets of betel nuts as a gift for his tour operator in Turkiye.

In Turkiye, betel nuts are classified as a drug. The product was sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis which came out negative.

The Pakistani Embassy played its role and informed Turkish authorities about the sale and use of chaliya in Pakistan.

The Istanbul court has ordered the release of the Pakistani citizen on Wednesday (today). He will return to Pakistan after staying for two days in Istanbul.

His family appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani embassy for this release and specially thanked the Pakistani diplomatic staff for providing assistance The Lahore resident was sent to jail for six months for violating Turkish law.

Earlier, his brother Shoaib had said he was not told about the Turkish law by customs officials or anyone else and was detained by authorities upon arrival

According to his brother, Owais told Turkish authorities that it was a mouth freshener and he did not know it was illegal in the country.

He further contended that Owais is a cardiac patient and has a wife and a daughter in Pakistan, and would not risk his whole family for something worth a few hundred rupees. He had appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for help to get his brother released.

Shoaib detailed that around 16 other Pakistani have also been imprisoned in Turkey over petty charges. He complained that Pakistan’s embassy sent a letter explaining the legality of chaliya in Pakistan to the Turkish authorities, after a ten-day delay.

