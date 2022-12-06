51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Sabbir Sharif observed

51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed at Lahore.

RAWALPINDI: The 51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Tuesday at Lahore.

According to the Inter Serveries Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Malik Amir Muhammad Khan, General Officer Commanding, laid a floral wreath at Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed’s mausoleum.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour. The people from different walks of life, civil and military officials, and relatives of Shaheed attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

It should be noted that the 51st martyrdom day of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, the illustrious figure of the Pakistan Army and the recipient of the Nishan e Haider in the 1971 war, is being celebrated today with devotion and respect.

Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed was born on April 28, 1947, in Dingha town of Gujarat district, he joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 at the age of 21.

Earlier, 51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed at Jhelum.

Major General Muhammad Nadeem Ashraf, General Officer Commanding 23 inf Div Jhelum laid a floral wreath at the Martyr’s mausoleum.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials, and relatives of shaheed attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

