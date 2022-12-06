Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • 51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif observed
51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif observed

51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif observed

Articles
51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif observed

51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Sabbir Sharif observed

Advertisement
  • 51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed at Lahore.
  • Major General Malik Amir Muhammad Khan, General Officer Commanding, laid a floral wreath at Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed’s mausoleum.
  • The people from different walks of life, civil and military officials, and relatives of Shaheed attended the wreath-laying ceremony.
Advertisement

 

RAWALPINDI: The 51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Tuesday at Lahore.

According to the Inter Serveries Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Malik Amir Muhammad Khan, General Officer Commanding, laid a floral wreath at Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed’s mausoleum.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour. The people from different walks of life, civil and military officials, and relatives of Shaheed attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

It should be noted that the 51st martyrdom day of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, the illustrious figure of the Pakistan Army and the recipient of the Nishan e Haider in the 1971 war, is being celebrated today with devotion and respect.

Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed was born on April 28, 1947, in Dingha town of Gujarat district, he joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 at the age of 21.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Cabinet approves retirement of Gen Faiz Hameed, Gen Azhar Abbas
Cabinet approves retirement of Gen Faiz Hameed, Gen Azhar Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the early retirement of Lieutenant General...

 

Earlier, 51st Shahadat anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed at Jhelum.

Major General Muhammad Nadeem Ashraf, General Officer Commanding 23 inf Div Jhelum laid a floral wreath at the Martyr’s mausoleum.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials, and relatives of shaheed attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Defence News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Centaurus Mall sealed by CDA, traders blocked Jinnah Avenue
Centaurus Mall sealed by CDA, traders blocked Jinnah Avenue
Parliamentarians asked to submit statements of assets by end of December
Parliamentarians asked to submit statements of assets by end of December
CJCSC Sahir Shamshad lays wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid: ISPR
CJCSC Sahir Shamshad lays wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid: ISPR
Pakistan to export over 10,000 workers to South Korea
Pakistan to export over 10,000 workers to South Korea
England cricket tour would go a long way to strengthen ties: PM
England cricket tour would go a long way to strengthen ties: PM
Zardari meets Shujaat, Kundi calls on Nawaz in London
Zardari meets Shujaat, Kundi calls on Nawaz in London
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story