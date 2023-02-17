Ahsan Iqbal demands to probe Pervaiz Elahi’s alleged audio leak

He said the foundation of the current situation laid in 2017.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal on Friday demanded for investigation of former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi’s alleged audio leak.

Talking to media representatives in Islamabad, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the foundation of the current situation of Pakistan was laid in 2017. He said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on a fake story.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the country was liberated from darkness under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and electricity projects were implemented during former prime minister’s tenure. He said during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, 2,000 kilometers of motorways were built.

Federal Minister said Pervaiz Elahi’s alleged audio leak should be investigated and rule of law is the backbone of society. He said an independent judiciary is essential to the rule of law.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Khan made false cases against PML-N leadership and party leader have to wait for months for the date of hearing. He said today the judiciary is independent in compared to the past.

The federal minister said that when Imran Khan gets caught, he abuses social media. He said Imran Khan sacked the local bodies of Punjab.