Two-member bench of the Supreme Court has asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice over the delay in announcing polling date in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the Punjab governor and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The bench made this request in its written verdict issued in the case of former CCPO Lahore transfer case .

The members in the verdict said that they were sending the matter of delay in the elections in two provinces to the CJP and requested him to take suo motu notices.

The bench will also take up the case of former CCPO Lahore transfer tomorrow (Friday). However Chief Election Commissioner may not appear before the SC bench, which rejected the request of the CEC to exempt him from in-person appearance and ordered him to appear before the court.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) declared that not holding of elections in 90 days as a violation of the constitution.

The Chief Election Commissioner was summoned immediately during the hearing on the petition against the transfer of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar in the Supreme Court.

Giving remarks on this occasion, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that the order of the Supreme Court was still there, why was the CCPO changed, why was there such a rush to transfer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

The Chief Election Commissioner appeared in the Supreme Court, on which Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan asked whose responsibility is it to hold elections in 90 days.

On this occasion, the Chief Election Commission said that ECP is ready to conduct elections, if the court wants us to conduct elections and bans transfers and appointments, then ECP will not allow the caretaker government to conduct transfers.

On this occasion, the Supreme Court, while seeking important records from the Election Commission, also immediately sought records of correspondence from the government and security agencies.