Court orders are being trashed: Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry strongly criticised ECP for not holding meeting

  • Fawad Chaudhry said court orders are being binned
  • He said that no election date is announced despite orders
  • Fawad also castigates Maryam Nawaz for running anti-court campaigns
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that court verdicts are being binned.

He was addressing the media in Lahore when said that two cases were heard in the High Court today, one was a contempt of court petition against the Election Commission not announcing the date of elections and the other important case was Shahbaz Gill’s name in ECL.

He said that local body elections in Islamabad did not take place despite the court order adding that the decisions of the courts are being made a joke. “Do not make this state a banana republic. ECP has once again done its job as a ‘munshi’.”

The PTI leader also said that Maryam Nawaz is running a campaign against the courts through the media and no one is going to ask her about this. “Cases are being registered against PTI leaders.”

He also underscored that the court ordered to hold the local body elections in 48 hours and despite this, the orders were binned.

President Alvi refuses to issue ordinance to enforce mini-budget
ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has refused to issue an...

