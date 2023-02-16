Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar passed the order

Judge returned reference to NAB chairman

Applicants said court declared Sharif proclaimed offender

Advertisement

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday returned a reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others regarding illegal allotment of plots to Jang group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil ur Rehman to the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for placing it before a court of competent jurisdiction following new amendments in the law.

Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar passed the order allowing an application filed by Yousaf Abbas, a nephew of Sharif, and others saying the accountability court lacked jurisdiction to proceed with the case further as per the latest amendment in section 5 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

The judge returned the reference to the chairman of the NAB for placing it before a court of competent jurisdiction without any delay.

The applicants’ through their counsel contended that the NAB, after the new amendments, could not prosecute an alleged offence involving money less than Rs500 million.

Also Read NAB opposes Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s acquittal LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday opposed Jang/Geo owner Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman...

They said the amount of the alleged offence in the reference in question was Rs143 million, which did not fall in the jurisdiction of the NAB.

Advertisement

They submitted that the trial court had already acquitted Rehman and two other accused persons including former officers of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in the reference of 34-year-old illegal land allotment.

The applicants said the court declared Sharif a proclaimed offender and also ordered auction of his properties. They pleaded that the order of the court was not sustainable after the new amendments in the law.

They asked the court to withdraw its order and return the reference to the chairman of the NAB for further action.

The applicants had also challenged the auction of the properties supposedly owned by Sharif.

They claimed ownership of the assets ordered to be auctioned by the court. They said the assets had been transferred to them being lawful legal heirs of the owners.

The NAB had alleged that Rehman illegally obtained exemption of 54 plots each measuring one-kanal situated in Block-H, Johar Town.

Advertisement

It said the allotment of the land had been in connivance with then chief minister Nawaz Sharif against the exemption policy and the laws for monetary gains. It alleged the accused caused a loss of Rs143 million to national exchequer through allotment of the land in violation of exemption policy.\