Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • FIA summons PTI’s Farrukh Habib over corruption allegations
FIA summons PTI’s Farrukh Habib over corruption allegations

FIA summons PTI’s Farrukh Habib over corruption allegations

Articles
Advertisement
FIA summons PTI’s Farrukh Habib over corruption allegations

FIA has summoned PTI leader Farrukh Habib.

Advertisement
  • FIA has launched an investigation against PTI leader Farrukh
  • FIA Faisalabad summoned him to appear on Feb 21
  • Farrukh Habib said a fabricated inquiry has been launched
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched an investigation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib over allegations of corruption.

FIA Composite Circle Faisalabad has issued a notice and asked him to appear in person before the agency on 21 February at 11 AM on “allegations of misuse/abuse of powers, corruption and misappropriation.”

He is accused of corruption in connivance with Mr Tanveer Hussain, Rector of National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad. The FIA has launched an inquiry and summoned him to appear with supporting documents.

In a tweet, Farrukh Habib acknowledged receiving the notice. He said after a ‘dacoity’ case was registered against him for preventing taking Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad, another “fabricated” inquiry has been launched against him.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah may take retaliatory action but they will continue to stand with Imran Khan and raise their voices against injustice.

 

Advertisement


Last month, Farrukh Habib and other party workers were booked for attempting to stop the police convoy transporting Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad from Lahore.

Advertisement

The PTI workers were charged under ‘dacoity’, among other charges, in a first information report (FIR) registered at Ferozwala police station on the complaint of SHO Adeel Shaukat of the Islamabad police.

On February 9, the Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained Inspector General Police Punjab from ‘harassing’ Farrukh Habib.

Farrukh Habib moved the court against his possible arrest and ‘harassment’ by police. In the petition, the former state minister stated that a ‘bogus’ case was registered on ‘political grounds’.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar heard Farrukh Habib’s plea.  Habib’s counsel argued that Punjab Police were trying to arrest and harass his client despite securing a bail.

He said Farrukh Habib is booked in a single case but police is expected to register more cases after arrest.

He urged the High Court to bar police from harassing and arresting him, noting that he had secured an interim pre-arrest bail. After hearing the arguments, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed Punjab IG, not to harass Farrukh and dismissed the plea.

Advertisement

 

 

Also Read

FIR lodged against PTI leader Farrukh Habib and others
FIR lodged against PTI leader Farrukh Habib and others

FIR registered late night at Ferozewala police station. FIR lodged against him...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistan hopes to boost its share in gaming industry
Pakistan hopes to boost its share in gaming industry
Those who recorded audio must be ashamed: Yasmin Rashid
Those who recorded audio must be ashamed: Yasmin Rashid
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemn anti-judiciary campaign of PML-N
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemn anti-judiciary campaign of PML-N
PTI releases schedule for 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'
PTI releases schedule for 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'
CM Sindh offers funeral prayer of KPO attack martyred
CM Sindh offers funeral prayer of KPO attack martyred
LHC moved against Rana Sanaullah for leaking audios
LHC moved against Rana Sanaullah for leaking audios
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story