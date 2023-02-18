FIA summons PTI’s Farrukh Habib over corruption allegations

FIA has launched an investigation against PTI leader Farrukh

FIA Faisalabad summoned him to appear on Feb 21

Farrukh Habib said a fabricated inquiry has been launched

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched an investigation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib over allegations of corruption.

FIA Composite Circle Faisalabad has issued a notice and asked him to appear in person before the agency on 21 February at 11 AM on “allegations of misuse/abuse of powers, corruption and misappropriation.”

He is accused of corruption in connivance with Mr Tanveer Hussain, Rector of National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad. The FIA has launched an inquiry and summoned him to appear with supporting documents.

In a tweet, Farrukh Habib acknowledged receiving the notice. He said after a ‘dacoity’ case was registered against him for preventing taking Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad, another “fabricated” inquiry has been launched against him.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah may take retaliatory action but they will continue to stand with Imran Khan and raise their voices against injustice.

پہلے توہین عدالت کرکے فواد چوہدری اسلام آباد لیجانے سے روکنے پر ڈکیتی کا پرچہ درج کیا

اب FIA کی جانب سے من گھڑت انکوائری کا نوٹس مل گیا ہے۔ شہباز شریف رانا ثنا جتنی انتقامی کاروائیاں کرنی ہے کرلو عمران خان کیساتھ ڈٹ کھڑے ہے اور حق سچ کی آواز بلند کرتے رہے گے انشاللہ pic.twitter.com/NZWkAyFCs8 — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 18, 2023



Last month, Farrukh Habib and other party workers were booked for attempting to stop the police convoy transporting Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad from Lahore.

The PTI workers were charged under ‘dacoity’, among other charges, in a first information report (FIR) registered at Ferozwala police station on the complaint of SHO Adeel Shaukat of the Islamabad police.

On February 9, the Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained Inspector General Police Punjab from ‘harassing’ Farrukh Habib.

Farrukh Habib moved the court against his possible arrest and ‘harassment’ by police. In the petition, the former state minister stated that a ‘bogus’ case was registered on ‘political grounds’.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar heard Farrukh Habib’s plea. Habib’s counsel argued that Punjab Police were trying to arrest and harass his client despite securing a bail.

He said Farrukh Habib is booked in a single case but police is expected to register more cases after arrest.

He urged the High Court to bar police from harassing and arresting him, noting that he had secured an interim pre-arrest bail. After hearing the arguments, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed Punjab IG, not to harass Farrukh and dismissed the plea.

