First digital Census to start from March 1

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput presided over an important meeting of provincial coordination committee of Sindh regarding Digital Census at Sindh Secretariat.

While presiding over the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh said that the first digital census in the country will be held from March 1st 2023 to April 1st 2023, for which the Sindh government has ensured all security and other arrangements.

He said that the Census was very important in any country because it provides information about population size, economic condition and census results are used for future policy planning, allocation of resources, delimitation of constituencies etc.

“All buildings including houses, schools, and hospitals will be geo-tagging in digital census in the province” he said. The Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput further said that 43838 census blocks have been formed in 30 districts of the province and committees have also been constituted at district and taluka level to supervise and ensure smooth completion of the digital census.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput directed all divisional commissioners to ensure digital census in flood affected areas as well.

During the meeting, Provincial Census Commissioner Rafiq Ahmed Barro informed that from February 20 to March 3 there will be a phase of self-enumeration, where people will be able to go to the portal and do their own census which will be later verified by the field teams. He further said that 30,000 tablets have been provided for digital census in Sindh, while the training of 28,706 enumerators has been completed.

It was informed in the meeting that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has purchased one lakh 26 thousand tablets, the census data counting portal will also be ready in the next few days through which every staff member can upload their data.