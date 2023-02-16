Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost production: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost production: Ahsan Iqbal

Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost production: Ahsan Iqbal

Articles
Advertisement
Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost production: Ahsan Iqbal

Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost production: Ahsan Iqbal. Image: File

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said the government is committed to introducing socio-economic reforms and agriculture is one of the major areas to be equipped with modern technology to boost production through smart agri practices.

According to a press release on Thursday, the minister said while talking to the visiting US delegates who called on him here that enhancing productivity was one of the key priorities of the government not only to avoid food inflation but also to create a value chain.

The delegation was headed by Counselor of the United States Department of State, Derek Chollet. US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and others also joined the meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal stated that ignoring the exports sector and relying on imports had been one of the key reasons for our failure on maintaining a balance of payments.

He said the incumbent government was trying to divert the orientation of industrial and corporate sectors from domestic to foreign markets since it was the only way to earn dollars, increase foreign reserves, and ensure the balance of payments.

Advertisement

Similarly, he added, the government was paying special focus on increasing IT exports since almost two-thirds of our population comprised of the youth and they played a key role in making Pakistan the third largest country in the world in freelancing.

The minister emphasised that Pakistani youth had greater potential and seamless talent in almost all walks of life and there were enormous opportunities for the US companies to collaborate with Pakistani companies, which offer relatively less-costly services compared to India and other countries.

He said Pakistan had long been struggling to change its identity from a security state to an economic state, and CPEC played a significant role in doing so when the world started looking at Pakistan as an investment destination.

At the same time, he added, Pakistan, in collaboration with the United States, started the US-Pak Knowledge Corridor which turned out to be a paradigm shift from our long-time strategic partnership to developing human resources. “Primarily, Pakistan wanted to train 10 thousand PhDs from the top US universities in the coming ten years.”

The US delegates appreciated the government’s resolve to give Pakistan a soft identity and focus on improving the economic, energy, education, health, food, and agricultural sectors.

The delegation agreed to formulate an institutional structure and framework to communicate and work together in various sectors.

Advertisement

He highlighted that Pakistan had recently experienced the worst natural calamity in the form of countrywide floods caused by relentless torrential rains last year.

These floods adversely affected 33 million across 94 districts of Pakistan and displaced 2 million households.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Government of Pakistan was working on short-term and long-term plans under the Resilient, Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery Framework (4RF) for the planning, financing, implementation, and monitoring of recovery and reconstruction of the areas which had undergone unprecedented floods in 2022.

He said Pakistan was working on a 10 years plan evolving the national flood protection plan and taking tangible steps to cope with the challenges posed by climate change.

The minister maintained that Pakistan had been facing multiple socio-politico-economic challenges and the government was focusing on putting the economy back on track by devising the frameworks for the short to medium-term to recover from the ongoing crunch.

“For this purpose, five key thematic areas comprising the exports lead growth, e-Pakistan based on the power of modern IT-based technologies and systems, environment, energy, and equity.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Accountability court grants interim pre-arrest bail to Usman Buzdar
Accountability court grants interim pre-arrest bail to Usman Buzdar
Shehbaz condoles with Erdogan over loss of lives in quake
Shehbaz condoles with Erdogan over loss of lives in quake
Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail
Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail
CJP asked to take suo motu notice over delay in Punjab, KP elections  
CJP asked to take suo motu notice over delay in Punjab, KP elections  
State Department spokesman refrains from commenting on Imran Khan's vindicating US
State Department spokesman refrains from commenting on Imran Khan's vindicating US
Closing ceremony of Pakistan-KSA Joint Military Exercise held: ISPR
Closing ceremony of Pakistan-KSA Joint Military Exercise held: ISPR
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story