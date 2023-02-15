Naval Chief meets with Commander US Naval Forces

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed.

KARACHI: The Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Commander US Naval Forces Central Command Vice Admiral Brad Cooper are committed to developing naval and defence ties.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi met with the Commander US Naval Forces Central Command Vice Admiral Brad Cooper.

The spokesperson said that during the meeting, issues of mutual interest, regional maritime security situation, and bilateral maritime cooperation were discussed.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said that in the meeting, the commitment to further promote mutual naval and defense relations between the two countries was reiterated.

The spokesman said that Commander US Naval Forces Central Command congratulated Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on the successful conduct of Exercise Aman 2023 on behalf of the Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit.

The prime minister will witness the international joint naval exercises, AMAN-23, organized by the Pakistan Navy.

Naval forces of more than 50 countries are participating in the exercises.

The main objective of these biennial exercises is to develop an effective joint strategy against pirates, terrorists, drug and arms smugglers. The prime minister will be briefed in this regard.