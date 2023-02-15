Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Naval Chief meets with Commander US Naval Forces
Naval Chief meets with Commander US Naval Forces

Naval Chief meets with Commander US Naval Forces

Articles
Advertisement
Naval Chief meets with Commander US Naval Forces

Naval Chief meets with Commander US Naval Forces

Advertisement
  • During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed.
  • Commander US Naval Forces lauds for holding on Exercise Aman.
  • Both agreed to improve naval and defence ties.
Advertisement

KARACHI: The Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Commander US Naval Forces Central Command Vice Admiral Brad Cooper are committed to developing naval and defence ties.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi met with the Commander US Naval Forces Central Command Vice Admiral Brad Cooper.

The spokesperson said that during the meeting, issues of mutual interest, regional maritime security situation, and bilateral maritime cooperation were discussed.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said that in the meeting, the commitment to further promote mutual naval and defense relations between the two countries was reiterated.

The spokesman said that Commander US Naval Forces Central Command congratulated Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on the successful conduct of Exercise Aman 2023 on behalf of the Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit.

Advertisement

The prime minister will witness the international joint naval exercises, AMAN-23, organized by the Pakistan Navy.

Naval forces of more than 50 countries are participating in the exercises.

Also Read

PM in Karachi to witness international joint naval exercises
PM in Karachi to witness international joint naval exercises

Naval forces of over 50 countries are participating Objective of exercises is...

The main objective of these biennial exercises is to develop an effective joint strategy against pirates, terrorists, drug and arms smugglers. The prime minister will be briefed in this regard.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Defence News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story