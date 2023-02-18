Pakistanis have always defeated terrorism: COAS briefed on KPO attack

COAS General Asim Munir visited the Karachi Police Office

He also inquired from the injured personnel in hospital

He hailed the determination of Police, Rangers and Army personnel

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir arrived in Karachi where he was briefed on the terrorist attack on the office of the police chief.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief also visited Karachi Police Office (KPO) before being briefed on the terror attack at the Corps Headquarters.

The army chief and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and met the injured soldiers of Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

The army chief praised the bravery, morale and sacrifices of Army, Police and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in the line of duty. Corps Commander Karachi Lt General Babar Iftikhar was also present.

“Terrorists have no religious or ideological moorings, rather only misguided conception forced through coercion or inducement,” the army chief was quoted as saying.

“Contrary to political and other distractions being faced by the public, the security forces remain singularly focused on CT and Intelligence based operations (IBOs) which are being conducted all over the country with pronounced success,” he added.

He continued that “No nation can overcome such challenges with kinetic actions only. It needs mutual trust, will of the people and synergy between all stakeholders.

“Pakistanis have always rejected and defeated terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations. Together we shall prevail upon this menace for a shared prosperous future”, COAS concluded.

He hailed the determination and courage of Sindh Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) personnel who conducted a Counter Terrorism (CT) operation and cleared the site of the KPO terror attack.

Funeral prayers

Earlier on Saturday, the funeral prayers of the policemen martyred in a terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) were offered at Central Police Office Karachi.

Apart from policemen Ghulam Abbas and Saeed, who were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists at the KPO, the funeral prayers of Amjad Masih were also performed at the CPO.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Senior Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, and Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho were present.

A large number of police officers including Zonal DIGPs Karachi, DIGPs of Security Branch, RRF, district SSPs, senior police officers and employees posted at CPO and relatives of martyrs attended the funerals.

IGP Sindh expressed his sympathy and condolence to the heirs of the martyrs and paid tribute to the martyrs and their departmental services.

