Rana Sanaullah reviews security arrangements

LAHORE: A meeting led by Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan was held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Saturday to review the security arrangements for foreigners, and measures against terrorism.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed about the anti-terrorism measures and security of foreigners across the province.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, National Coordinator NACTA Muhammad Tahir Rai, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, JDG Intelligence Bureau Lahore, Home Secretary Punjab, Additional IG CTD and PSCA Managing Director Kamran Khan attended the meeting.

The minister directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the people and foreigners.

He said that on the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, all possible arrangement should be taken for the security of people, adding that it was among top priorities of the government to ensure safe environment for every person including foreigners.

He said that comprehensive security should be provided to Chinese working on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Rana Sanaullah said that all the security departments particularly Punjab police and Intelligence Bureau should work collectively for security purpose, adding that every possible step should be ensured for security of foreigners.

The minister directed to put in place effective reforms in Punjab Safe City Authority and Counter Terrorism Department so that hardworking and competent officers could be encouraged.

He directed that the PSCA should ensure monitoring and surveillance of 100 per cent areas in Lahore through cameras as currently 50 per cent areas of provincial capital were being monitored.

On the directions of the Prime Minister, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan would conduct visits of various cities to review security arrangements.