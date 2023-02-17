Shah Mahmood Qureshi terms audio recording is illegal act

PTI leader said while talking to Bol News.

He said who gives the authority to record conversation.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that the phone of Pervaiz Elahi was tapped.

KARACHI: Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that audio recording of any individual is an illegal act.

Former Federal Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to Bol News said that the use of audio has political purposes and questioned who gives the authority to record someone’s conversation.

He further said that Imran Khan has also given a reference to the audio recording in the letter to the President, who has the authority to record the conversation with the elected Prime Minister.

On the other hand, well-known lawyer Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan also spoke and said that the phone of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was tapped, where did the audio come to the interior minister.

He said that recording the call is a crime, it dissolves the assembly. He said Maryam Nawaz showed the video in the press conference but did not present it in court.

PPP leader said Chief Election Commissioner is incompetent and he has prepared for the election.

He said Chief Election Commissioner should order the election.

Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan further said that there are excuses to express disability from holding the election, did the Chief Election Commissioner write to the Printing Corporation to deliver the paper. He said, “If the Governor did not dissolve the Assembly, then the date should be given by the Chief Election Commissioner.”

It should be noted that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah released the alleged audio of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his lawyers yesterday.

He further said that Pervaiz Elahi is managing the apex court in the country with such boldness and instructed FIA to conduct forensics of the alleged audio and then file a case. He requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of this audio.