Two Pakistan Navy commodores promoted to rear admiral

Both officers are graduates of Navy War College Lahore.

Officers have performed many important responsibilities.

ISLAMABAD: Two commodores of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of rear admiral on Friday.

Advertisement

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Khyber Zaman and Rear Admiral Shafqat Hussain Akhtar are among those promoted.

Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said that both the promoted officers are graduates of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said that the officers have performed many important responsibilities of command and staff in the Pakistan Navy.

Also Read Three Pakistan Navy Commodores promoted as Rear Admiral Three Commodores of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of...

Earlier, three Commodores of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the officers promoted included Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal, Rear Admiral Muhammed Sohail Arshad, and Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas.

Advertisement

Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal and Rear Admiral Muhammed Sohail Arshad were commissioned in Pakistan Navy in 1989 while Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas was commissioned in 1990.