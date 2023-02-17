Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Two Pakistan Navy commodores promoted to rear admiral
Two Pakistan Navy commodores promoted to rear admiral

Two Pakistan Navy commodores promoted to rear admiral

Articles
Advertisement
Two Pakistan Navy commodores promoted to rear admiral

Two Pakistan Navy commodores promoted to rear admiral

Advertisement
  • Both officers are graduates of Navy War College Lahore.
  • Officers have performed many important responsibilities.

ISLAMABAD: Two commodores of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of rear admiral on Friday.

Advertisement

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Khyber Zaman and Rear Admiral Shafqat Hussain Akhtar are among those promoted.

Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said that both the promoted officers are graduates of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said that the officers have performed many important responsibilities of command and staff in the Pakistan Navy.

Also Read

Three Pakistan Navy Commodores promoted as Rear Admiral
Three Pakistan Navy Commodores promoted as Rear Admiral

Three Commodores of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of...

Earlier, three Commodores of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the officers promoted included Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal, Rear Admiral Muhammed Sohail Arshad, and Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas.

Advertisement

Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal and Rear Admiral Muhammed Sohail Arshad were commissioned in Pakistan Navy in 1989 while Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas was commissioned in 1990.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Defence News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM
Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
NA session adjourned without vote on mini-budget 2023
NA session adjourned without vote on mini-budget 2023
President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections
President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections
Sheikh Rashid warns of civil war, says govt wants disqualification of IK
Sheikh Rashid warns of civil war, says govt wants disqualification of IK
Shah Mahmood Qureshi terms audio recording illegal act
Shah Mahmood Qureshi terms audio recording illegal act
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story