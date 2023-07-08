Abdul Sattar Edhi’s death anniversary observed nationwide

His exceptional work and commitment garnered international recognition.

He was also mentioned in the Guinness Book of world records for the largest fleet of ambulances.

Edhi Foundation is run entirely with the help of volunteers.

The nation is currently commemorating the seventh anniversary of the passing of Abdul Sattar Edhi, a prominent philanthropist and humanitarian.

Even after seven years, his enduring influence continues to inspire and guide countless individuals.

On this day, July 8, people from various backgrounds unite to pay tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi, an exceptional figure who dedicated his entire life to selflessly serving humanity.

Born on February 28, 1928, in Bantva, Gujarat, British India, Edhi witnessed firsthand the poverty and suffering that fueled his compassion and empathy.

Following the partition of India in 1947, Edhi migrated to Karachi, Pakistan, where he embarked on a lifelong mission to alleviate human suffering.

Starting with a modest dispensary in Karachi, Edhi established the Edhi Foundation, an unprecedented organization providing diverse social services such as medical care, rehabilitation centers, orphanages, morgues, and burial services.

Edhi’s vision transcended boundaries, as he tirelessly extended aid to anyone in need, regardless of their background or social status.

The foundation’s reach expanded throughout Pakistan, and Edhi’s unwavering dedication inspired others to join his cause.

Despite facing numerous challenges and hardships, Edhi’s determination and unwavering spirit propelled him forward.

His exceptional work and commitment garnered international recognition, with numerous awards and accolades, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service, the Lenin Peace Prize, and the Gandhi Peace Award, among others.

Abdul Sattar Edhi’s impact extended far beyond Pakistan’s borders.