RAWALPINDI: The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCsSC) and Services Chiefs on Friday paid rich tribute to Havildar Lalak Jan on his 24th martyrdom anniversary.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Havaldar Lalak Jan laid down his life while valiantly defending the motherland. “His unwavering dedication to duty and courage in the face of adversity exemplifies the very best of our Armed Forces.

These brave heroes of Pakistan offered supreme sacrifice for the defence of the motherland. Nation will forever remain indebted to the valiant sons for their sacrifices,” they said.

The further said, “Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland and let their sacrifices be a guiding light for all of us and future generations to come.”

Lalik Jan was born on 1 Apr 1967. He was enlisted in the Army on 10 December 1984. He was serving in Northern Light Infantry Regiment when skirmishes broke out in Kargil in 1999.

Havildar Lalak Jan fought from the forefront to thwart heavy Indian attacks. He volunteered himself to be deployed on the front position in May 1999. Havildar Lalak Jan repulsed back many aggressive ventures by the enemy and imposed colossal losses on them.

On 7 July 1999, Havildar Lalak Jan sustained serious injuries as enemies pounded the area with heavy mortar shells. Despite being injured, he retained his position and frustrated the Indian assault.

Due to severe injuries, he embraced martyrdom. He was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider, the country’s highest award for extraordinary gallantry.