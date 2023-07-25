ATC acquits Rana Sanaullah in govt officials, families threatening case

Judge pronounces decision as complainant withdraws from stance.

Case was registered against minister in August last year.

Rana Sanaullah was accused of threatening high-ranking government officials and their families.

Advertisement

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has been acquitted of the charges of threatening government officials and their families by the Anti-Terrorism Court in Gujranwala.

The court reached this decision after the complainant, Shahkaz Aslam, withdrew his accusations.

The case was registered at the Industrial police station of Gujrat on August 25, 2022.

Earlier, the court had issued summons to the minister through the police due to his multiple absences.

Rana Sanaullah was directed to appear in court, and his guarantor was also issued a summons notice.

After the complainant’s withdrawal of accusations, the interior minister expressed gratitude that what he called a “fabricated case” had finally concluded.

Advertisement

A case was filed against a prominent PML-N politician, invoking charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act and several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The allegations stem from the politician’s threatening remarks made during a televised show.

The filed complaint stated that the purpose behind these statements was to intimidate the judiciary, chief secretary, commissioner, and the general public, hindering them from fulfilling their lawful duties and creating fear among various segments of society, including the judiciary, bureaucracy, police, administration, and the nation.

The complainant demanded a thorough investigation against the PML-N leader.