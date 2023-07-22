Ayaz Shaukat assumes charge as Advocate General Islamabad

Advocate Ayaz Shaukat has assumed charge as the new Advocate General of Islamabad.

Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat arrived at Islamabad High Court on Saturday and assumed charge, said a statement by Advocate General’s Office. The office staff welcomed and presented a bouquet to the new advocate general

Earlier Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resigned from his potion of advocate general Islamabad citing personal reasons,

Jahangir Khan Jadoon has tendered his resignation to President Arif Alvi which he accepted with effect from July 14.

The president approved appointment and resignation under Article 48 (I) and Ar­ticles 2, 3, and 6 of the Advocate General (Terms and Conditions of Service) Order, 2015.

Last year in May, President Dr Arif Alvi appointed Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon as Advocate General Islamabad and de-notified Advocate Niazullah Niazi as Advocate General Islamabad.

Before his appointment, Jadoon actively defended journalists in the cases registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) during the PTI regime. He was a member of the Journalists Defence Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council.

