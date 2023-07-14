Balochistan customs offices directed to beef up security

Deputy Collector Headquarters of Balochistan orders officers to take strict measures to regulate access.

Verification of people to be ensured before entry.

Balochistan saw two terror attacks recently, martyring 12 Pak Army soldiers.

Authorities on Friday issued a security alert for all customs offices in Balochistan in light of the recent terror attacks in the Zhob and Sui areas of the province.

The Deputy Collector Headquarters of Balochistan Customs House penned a letter to the customs officers and directed them to beef up security at their offices.

The letter underscores the importance of strengthening security protocols at customs field offices in Balochistan and implementing stringent access regulations.

It specifically highlights the necessity of verifying individuals before granting them entry, emphasizing that private individuals should not be allowed to enter the offices without proper authentication.

The move has been taken following the recent terror attacks in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan, which left 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army martyred.

