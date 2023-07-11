Banking crimes court grants Elahi bail in FIA’s money laundering case

The court ordered Elahi to submit bail bonds of Rs500,000.

Banking Crimes Court Judge Aslam Gondal heard the bail petition.

Federal Investigation Agency had registered a case against Parvez Elahi.

A banking crimes court of Lahore on Tuesday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi post-arrest bail in money laundering case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency.

The court directed Pervez Elahi to submit surety bonds of Rs500,000.

The banking court on Monday deferred further proceedings in the FIA’s money laundering case against Pervez Elahi till today.

The banking crime court records of the case from FIA along with arguments by the lawyers.

The FIA had booked the former Punjab chief minister and his son on charges of money laundering and suspicious transactions on June 20.

Elahi was taken into custody the next day, and was subsequently sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.