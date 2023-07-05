Big Blow To PTI As Party Flag Taken Down From KP Secretariat

PESHAWAR: A big blow to PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the PTI flag was taken down from the Provincial Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has been inactive after the May 9 events.

Party activities of the PTI were suspended due to closure of secretariat, which will not be used for any political activity.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday annulled the decision of the trial court which had rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking to have the Toshkhana case declared inadmissible.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq of the IHC pronounced the verdict on the PTI chief’s petition, which was reserved on June 23.

Announcing the short order, the judge returned the matter to the trial court, ordering that the PTI’s counsel arguments be heard again and reconsidered.

“The trial court should decide on the PTI chairman’s plea in the Toshakhana case in 7 days,” the IHC ruled.

Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case on May 10 by Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who rejected objections about the admissibility of the case.

The PTI chief then approached the IHC, which had stayed criminal proceedings on the case till June 8.