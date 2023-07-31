Bullish trend witnessed at PSX

KARACHI: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 957.60 points, a positive change of 2.03 percent, closing at 48,034.60 points against 47,077.00 points the previous trading day.

A total of 491,874,957 shares were traded during the day as compared to 455,106,081 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 17.884 billion against Rs 17.879 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 358 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 188 of them recorded gains and 144 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 49,335,324 shares at Rs 1.36 per share; K-Electric Ltd with 39,447,916 shares at Rs.2.42 per share and Cynergyico Pk with 32,410,155 shares at Rs 3.48 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1,050.00 per share price, closing at Rs 23,850.00 whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with an Rs 60.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 6,950.00.

Advertisement

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 30.40 per share closing at Rs 720.00, followed by Pak Services with Rs 24.79 decline to close at Rs 725.21.