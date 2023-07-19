Dar vows to fulfill all Int’l obligations within stipulated time

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated government’s commitment to fulfill all the international obligations within the stipulated time.

He expressed this resolve, while talking to a delegation of the Asian Development Bank in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister also expressed Pakistan’s determination to fulfill the pledges made with the IMF under the recently concluded Standby Arrangement.

He appreciated ADB’s role in promoting sustainable development in Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar appraised the delegation of the current economic outlook of the country.

The delegation led by ADB’s Country Director Mr. Young Ye appreciated the reforms and policy decisions introduced by the government to achieve sustainable economic development. He also extended ADB’s support to Pakistan specifically for enhancing food security in the country and rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

The delegation also thanked the Finance Minister for ensuring fast track progress of various development projects being executed by ADB.