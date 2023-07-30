Delaying election for holding new census not possible: Kaira

Qamar Zaman Kaira, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, stated on Sunday that postponing elections based on the need for a new census and the establishment of new political parties would not be feasible.

He mentioned that the process of electoral reforms was already underway, and the Election Commission was actively preparing to conduct elections at their designated time and schedule.

Kaira emphasized that delaying elections would not be in the country’s best interest as it could jeopardize stability.

He clarified that the PML-N was also not in favor of any delays in the electoral process.

Added that the caretaker setup holds a significant responsibility to govern the country appropriately.

Kaira urged politicians to participate responsibly and within the bounds of the Constitution and the rule of law.

Even if a notification regarding a new census is issued, would not interrupt the election process; he said.