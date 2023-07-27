ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved various projects, including “Dualisation of Rawalpindi -Kahuta road worth over 1180 billion rupees.

The project also include construction of four-lane bridge over Sihala Railway pass, Sihala bypass and Kahuta bypass and will be completed at a cost of over 23 billion rupees.

The ECNEC, which met in Islamabad today with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, also approved “Infrastructure Up-gradation of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works” for restoration of existing two dry Docks for ships and submarines at a cost of 10.689 billion rupees.

The ECNEC also allowed “Remodeling of Pat Feeder Canal System in Balochistan in district Naseerabad”, costing more than 61.793 billion rupees.

The ECNIC approved “Chasma Nuclear Power Project Unit-5”, costing around 1,048 billion rupees to install a nuclear power plant of 1200 megawatts capacity in Mianwali.

