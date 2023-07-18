France announces 3 mn Euros aid for Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

The government of France has announced a financial aid of three million Euros to support the UN Refugee Agency’s critical programmes for Afghan refugees in Pakistan and Iran.

Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey said this support is a gesture of solidarity and gratitude for the four decades of hospitality extended by the host countries for Afghan refugees.

He said it is important that communities hosting Afghan refugees are not forgotten and continue to see international contribution towards local essential services.

According to a news release, the funding will enable the agency to intensify the provision of lifesaving assistance and protection for some of the most vulnerable refugees and their local host communities.

In Pakistan, two million Euros will be spent on boosting primary and secondary level education, strengthening skills and vocational training, and reinforcing access to public health care in the host communities.

