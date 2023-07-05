Khalid Khurshid disqualified in a fake degree case.

No-confidence motion was submitted against the GB chief minister.

No-confidence motion was filed by nine opposition members

Advertisement

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has been disqualified by the Chief Court in a fake degree case.

Chief Court Judge Justice Inayat Rahman was conducting the larger bench hearing.

Member of Assembly Ghulam Shahzad Agha passed the disqualification petition.

The opposition took decisive action by presenting a motion of no-confidence against Khalid Khurshid, in order to prevent any potential dissolution of the assembly.

The motion, filed by nine opposition members, reflected their dissatisfaction with the current leadership.

The Chief Court was currently conducting hearings on a case concerning the alleged fake degree of CM Khalid Khurshid, which could potentially result in his disqualification.

Advertisement

Legal proceedings are currently underway to determine the legitimacy of the chief minister’s qualifications.