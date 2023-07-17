Gold price in Pakistan today

KARACHI: The price of gold per tola in Pakistan on Monday (July 17) increased by Rs 1600 to Rs214800.

The price of gold per 10 grams rose by Rs 131 to Rs 184156.

Gold on the world market rose to $2 per ounce in 1957.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR 2,380 Lahore PKR 213,700 PKR 2,380 Islamabad PKR 213,700 PKR 2,380 Peshawar PKR 213,700 PKR 2,380 Quetta PKR 213,700 PKR 2,380 Sialkot PKR 213,700 PKR 2,380 Hyderabad PKR 213,700 PKR 2,380 Faisalabad PKR 213,700 PKR 2,380

Advertisement

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 213,700 PKR 197,540 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 18,476 PKR 169,362 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,476 PKR 16,936

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.