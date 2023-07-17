Gold price in Pakistan today

Advertisement
KARACHI: The price of gold per tola in Pakistan on Monday (July 17) increased by Rs 1600 to Rs214800.
The price of gold per 10 grams rose by Rs 131 to Rs 184156.
Gold on the world market rose to $2 per ounce in 1957.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,380
|Lahore
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,380
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,380
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,380
|Quetta
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,380
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,380
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 197,540
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 18,476
|PKR 169,362
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,476
|PKR 16,936
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.
