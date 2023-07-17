Gold price in Pakistan today

Articles
KARACHI: The price of gold per tola in Pakistan on Monday (July 17) increased by Rs 1600 to Rs214800.

The price of gold per 10 grams rose by Rs 131 to Rs 184156.

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 214,800PKR  2,380
LahorePKR 213,700PKR  2,380
IslamabadPKR 213,700PKR  2,380
PeshawarPKR 213,700PKR  2,380
QuettaPKR 213,700PKR  2,380
SialkotPKR 213,700PKR  2,380
HyderabadPKR 213,700PKR  2,380
FaisalabadPKR 213,700PKR  2,380
Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 213,700PKR  197,540
Per 10Gram GoldPKR  18,476PKR 169,362
Per Gram GoldPKR  18,476PKR  16,936

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

