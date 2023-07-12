Govt’s tenure will end on August 14: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the tenure of the present government will be completed on 14 August and general elections will be held.

The prime minister was addressing a ceremony to launch the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund worth Rs14 billion and introduce reforms in the national curriculum

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the election date after the government’s tenure is over. He said whosoever forms the next government after elections should be given top priority to education to make this nation great.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said a budget of three billion rupees has been earmarked for the endowment fund to equip the youth with education. He clarified that these funds will not go into the endowment fund but directly to the youth in the form of scholarships.

He hoped the allocation of the endowment fund is increased to Rs140 billion in the next ten years, saying it is only through the promotion of education that the country can move forward on the path of progress and development.

Terming the promotion of education as a sacred duty, the prime minister said special focus should be given to the areas which lag behind in development. He said the nation should focus on education that is meaningful and relevant to the modern-day requirements to better compete with the world.

The prime minister appreciated the financial assistance extended by China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE during difficult times. He, however, called for introspection to put the country in the right direction.

In his remarks, Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said that scholarships under the endowment fund will be given in various disciplines including nursing, engineering, and social sciences.

The minister said that the incorporation of the Constitution of Pakistan in the syllabus is an important milestone and will promote understanding amongst the youth about their rights and responsibilities.

He said steps have also been taken by the present government to promote quality education and bring out-of-school children to educational institutions.