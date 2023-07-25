IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief’s appeal against FIA summons on cypher inquiry

Latif Khosa says it’s a crime to tap any PM’s phone.

Rana Sanaullah warned of possible arrest during probe.

PTI chief had been summoned by the FIA at noon.

The Islamabad High Court has reserved its decision on a petition filed by PTI chief, against the FIA’s (Federal Investigation Agency) summons related to the cypher controversy.

After hearing arguments from PTI chairman’s counsel, Latif Khosa, the court is considering the maintainability of the case.

Lawyer Khosa argued that the FIA initiated the inquiry based on directives from the cabinet, raising the question of whether the cabinet can instruct the FIA.

Khosa suggested that the matter should be discussed in a parliamentary committee. The court observed that the petitioner is essentially challenging the FIA’s summons notice issued on July 19.

He further asserted that tapping any prime minister’s phone is a crime, and this issue concerns not just the PTI chairman but also the Prime Minister’s Office.

The former premier, being a former prime minister, expressed confusion about the reasons for his summons.

Khosa also mentioned the bold statement of the interior minister, who said that arrests can be made during the inquiry.

In light of PTI chief’s expected appearance at the FIA headquarters, the Islamabad police have taken security measures, and the FIA’s Quick Response Team is on alert outside the headquarters.