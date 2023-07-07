IMF team, PTI chief discuss standby programme

LAHORE: International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman discussed the fund’s standby programme, here on Friday.

The IMF team met the PTI chief and party economic team at Zaman Park. The meeting lasted for an hour and a half

PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, President PTI Punjab Central Hammad Azhar, other leaders and other fund’s representatives also participate in the meeting through video link

The delegation consulted the former prime minister about the IMF agreement.

IMF delegation left Zaman Park after meeting Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Earlier, Ester Perez Luis, IMF resident representative, met with the finance team of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), including Syed Naveed Qamar, the Federal Minister for Commerce, and Saleem Mandviwala.

The meeting held in Islamabad at the minister’s enclave, aimed to discuss the possibility of a standby agreement with Pakistan, which would have a profound impact on the nation’s financial stability.

The PPP expressed its willingness to support the IMF programme, citing larger national interests as the driving force behind their decision.

Syed Naveed Qamar, representing the party’s finance team, acknowledged the significance of the standby agreement in addressing Pakistan’s economic concerns.

He reiterated the PPP’s commitment to working in harmony with the IMF to ensure the successful implementation of the programme.