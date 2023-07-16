KARACHI: Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said MQM is only powerful voice against extremism even in this era as they set an example by sending Mangla Sharma to the Assembly, who belongs to middle class without any fear.

Mr. Siddiqui made these remarks while addressing Hindu community on Sunday.

He maintained that a party could not attend the funeral prayer of its own governor due to sectarian extremism, saying that the MQM came forwards against the perilous trend, which is poison for the country.

The MQM convener observed, “We have chosen a difficult path for ourselves as the prevailing politics in Pakistan is the politics of money. When the price of a Senate seat was Rs 750 million, in this situation, we gave our confirmed seat to a school teacher.”

Mr. Siddiqui added “We are all worried about the situation in Pakistan and especially in Sindh. Today you and I share many values. You are a religious minority and we are a linguistic minority.”

“Whether you vote for us or not, we consider it our responsibility to protect your rights. Most of the people sitting here are not from inside Sindh, but most of the people of our coordination committee are also from inside Sindh,” he further said.

The MQM convener said that Sindh gets one thousand billion rupees from Karachi.

“I say that 300 billion rupees are received through white money while the remaining 700 billion is met with black money,” he maintained.

Fundamentalism in Pakistan is based on Wadera-e-Shahi Nizam.

“If we get a chance, we will bring even a loser to sit on par with Vadar in the assembly. This is the threat to the current Wadera-e-Shahi system from us.