Lahore ATC declare 22 PTI leaders ‘absconder’

Mian Aslam, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Zubair Niazi were declared absconders.

Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Zaman Cheema, Hasan Niazi were declared absconders.

Efforts for their arrest are underway.

The anti-terrorism court of Lahore has declared 22 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders as absconders.

In the list include Mian Aslam, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Zubair Niazi, Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Zaman Cheema, Hasan Niazi, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Watch Qaimo Abbasi, Azam Swati, Ghulam Abbas, Saeed Ahmed Sindhu, Uzmi Khan, Aleema Khan, Andalib Abbas, Ahmed Khan Niazi, Khalid Gujjar and Karamat Ali Khokar.

Investing officer stated that non-bailable warrants of the wanted accused were to be issued.

Also said that efforts for the arrest of wanted leaders are underway, stating that they have hid themselves for the fear of arrest.

The 22 PTI leaders are required for investigation in relevant authorities, said the investigating officer.

On a petition of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the judicial magistrate on 22nd July declared Moonis Elahi an absconder for not cooperating in the money laundering case investigation, Bol News reported.

The FIA had pleaded to declare Moonis Elahi an absconder for not appearing before the investigation agency even after the issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

The law enforcement authority responsible for producing him before the court said Moonis Elahi was not present on the address given in the identity card.

The FIA said the suspect has purposefully fled away from the money laundering investigation, hence, he should be declared the absconder.