Lahore records its first death from Naegleria

- First Naegleria fowleri case in the province results in death.
- Mustafa Shafique admitted with symptoms, sadly passed away.
- Naegleria fowleri infects through water entry in the nose.
The initial case of Naegleria fowleri in the province has resulted in the death of the patient at Services Hospital on Tuesday, as confirmed by health officials.
A 30-year-old individual named Mustafa Shafique was admitted to the Emergency department of Services Hospital two days ago, exhibiting flu-like symptoms, a high fever, and a headache.
Samples were collected by healthcare providers under the suspicion of Naegleria fowleri infection, and they were subsequently sent to Laboratory for confirmation.
On Monday, Lab confirmed the presence of Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, in the patient. Sadly, the patient passed away at the hospital on Tuesday.
Mustafa Shafique’s case marks the first instance of Naegleria fowleri in the province and the fourth case in the country this year. Additionally, three other cases have been reported from Karachi.
Naegleria fowleri infects individuals when water containing the amoeba enters their body through the nose. This typically occurs during activities like swimming, diving, or submerging the head in freshwater bodies such as lakes and rivers.
The infection begins as the amoebae enter the nasal cavity, travel through the nasal mucosa along the olfactory nerves, cross the cribriform plate, and ultimately reach the brain. The infection can be life-threatening.
Miltefosine is a recently developed drug effective in killing free-living amebae, including Naegleria fowleri. It has also shown success in treating patients infected with Balamuthia and disseminated Acanthamoeba infections.
Healthcare providers are advising people to take necessary precautions to prevent Naegleria fowleri infection.
