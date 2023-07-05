Monsoon rains in Lahore break 30-year record

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore, promptly mobilized their resources to manage the excess rainwater.

Major roads and streets were severely flooded.

Lahore experienced its highest recorded rainfall of 256mm on June 26 of this year.

Advertisement

Lahore witnessed an unprecedented downpour on Wednesday, shattering a 30-year-old record as the city received over 290mm of rain within a 10-hour period, as confirmed by Commissioner Lahore Mohammad Ali Randhawa.

This heavy rainfall was attributed to climate change and the robust monsoon season.

Numerous areas in the city received more than 200mm of rainfall, causing significant challenges for drainage.

The city administration, along with the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore, promptly mobilized their resources to manage the excess rainwater.

Previously, Lahore had experienced its highest recorded rainfall of 256mm on June 26 of this year and 238mm in 2022, but the recent downpour surpassed these figures.

The Managing Director of WASA, Ghafran Ahmed, assured that low-lying areas would be cleared within hours after the rain subsides.

Advertisement

Major roads and streets were severely flooded, leading to impassable conditions and breakdowns of vehicles.

Additionally, houses in Shah Jamal and Tajpura, located in low-lying areas, were affected by water seepage, and the electricity supply was disrupted, exacerbating the difficulties faced by residents.