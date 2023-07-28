Muharram 9 processions to commence across country under strict security

Several routes cordoned off, phone services partially suspended.

Pillion riding has also been banned in most major cities and towns as a precaution.

CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the procession.

On Muharram 9, people all over the country are holding processions to honor the memory of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family, and followers who were martyred in Karbala.

These processions will follow their traditional routes in various cities like Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta, etc.

To ensure the safety of everyone involved, city administrations have implemented strict security measures.

They have blocked access to the procession routes and sites using shipping containers and barbed wires in different cities.

These precautions aim to prevent any unfortunate incidents from occurring during the events.

Muharram 9 is a significant day, particularly for Shia Muslims, who observe it with deep reverence and mourning.

The security arrangements and measures taken are vital to maintain order and protect the well-being of the participants and the public at large.

Cooperation between the attendees and authorities is crucial to ensure a peaceful and secure commemoration of this religious event.

Karachi:

In Karachi, the main procession of 9th Muharram will leave from Nishtar Park at 1:00 pm.

Maulana Shahshah Naqvi will shed light on the sufferings and eternal sacrifices of Ahlebait.

The participants of the procession will perform the noon prayer at Imambargah Ali Raza.

The procession will pass through traditional routes and end at Hussainiya Irania Imambargah under strict security.

Mobile phone service has been partially suspended in major cities along with a ban on pillon riding to ensure security.

A heavy contingent of police and rangers has been deployed for the security of the procession, while the processions are being monitored with CCTV cameras and sharp shooters deployed on high-rise buildings.

Tracking dogs are being used to clear the entire route of procession.

Shops at MA Jinnah Road, Sadar, Empress Market, Regal and Lighthouse Markets have been sealed while the MA Jinnah Road is completely closed for traffic.

Only the vehicles with procession sticker on it will be allowed to proceed, while no small and large traffic will not be allowed to go beyond Guru Mandir.

Traffic is being diverted from Soldier Bazar towards Coast Guard or Nishtar Road, while traffic coming from Nazimabad was diverted from Lasbela Chowk towards Nishtar Road and Garden.

Besides, traffic coming from Liaquatabad is being diverted towards Tin Hatti and Martin Road and Jail Road; while traffic coming from the Superhighway was diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2.

Multan:

80 processions will be taken out on the 9th of Muharram along with a total of 166 majlis gatherings at Imambargahs.

9 processions and 35 gathering have been declared sensitive, while more than 2800 police officers and rangers have been deployed for the security of 9th Muharram processions and gatherings.

The biggest procession of South Punjab will also commence today from Imambargah Mumtazabad for which more than 2500 security officials have been deployed.

Sensitive processions and gatherings are being monitored by CCTV cameras, while mourners after being checked thrice will be allowed to participate in the processions and gatherings.

Peshawar:

Two main Muharram processions will commence today in Peshawar.

The first procession will take place at Hussainiya Hall at 10 am, while the second procession will leave Imambargah Bibi Sahiba Tehsil at 3 pm.

Lahore:

The main Muharram 9 procession in Lahore will commence at Pando Street and conclude at the same location after passing through Khema Sadat.

Throughout the event, close monitoring will be in place to ensure safety, and traffic will be temporarily halted along the designated routes to accommodate the mourners. Traffic police have set up alternative routes to facilitate motorists.

During this period, the Metro Bus service will operate with some restrictions.

Earlier, the Muharram 9 Majlis took place at Nicholson Road, starting at 6:30 am and is currently ongoing.

Imam Bargah Atiya Ahl al-Bayt, Dr. Riyaz, will lead the procession with Shabiha Zuljanah and the pilgrimage. The procession will return to Imambargah through Nicholson Road and conclude there.

To offer refreshments to the participants, the Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation has arranged a water sabeel at Nicholson Road.

