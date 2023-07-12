Nine soldiers martyred in Zhob garrison terrorist attack

Nine soldiers were martyred in the terror attack.

QUETTA: Nine soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday after a terror attack at the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan.

The Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR) said the clearance operation at the cantonment has now been completed, hours after terrorists attacked the installation. It confirmed that five terrorists were killed during the operation by security forces.

However, five soldiers who got critically injured while fighting gallantly succumbed to their injuries and embraced martyrdom. Nine soldiers were martyred in the terror attack.

The military’s press wing said security forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy aimed at destroying the peace of Balochistan and Pakistan.

Earlier today, four soldiers were martyred while five others were injured as terrorists launched an attack on the Zhob garrison.

The ISPR said a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack on Zhob Garrison in the early hours of the morning. It said the initial attempts of the terrorists to sneak into the facility were checked by soldiers on duty.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, the terrorists were contained in a small area at the boundary. Three terrorists were killed by security forces during the exchange of fire.

During the ensuing exchange of firing, four soldiers embraced martyrdom while five others are critically injured. The military press wing said a clearance operation by the security forces has commenced to apprehend the remaining terrorists.

The ISPR added that the security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying the peace in Balochistan and Pakistan.