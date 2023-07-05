PM encourages India to embrace CPEC as an opportunity, not challenge

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif celebrated the 10-year milestone of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and called on neighboring country India to embrace the project instead of hindering its progress.

He emphasized that CPEC had wide-ranging benefits not only for Pakistan and China but also for the entire region, including Iran, Afghanistan, and the Middle East.

Sharif described CPEC as a comprehensive plan that not only aimed to enhance infrastructure like roads, railways, ports, and air routes, but also focused on areas such as healthcare, education, skill development, and inclusive participation in the development process.

He praised CPEC as a game-changer that would elevate the living standards of the people in the region.

PM expressed his congratulations to the leadership and people of both Pakistan and China, highlighting the project as a testament to the enduring strategic partnership between the two countries.

He lamented the obstacles faced during the previous government’s tenure and emphasized that those opposing CPEC were hindering peace, development, and prosperity in Pakistan and the region.

PM Shehbaz noted that CPEC had fostered a new era of mutual partnership, strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

He highlighted the various projects within CPEC, ranging from water provision to education, technical training, and skill development.

The construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) was expected to facilitate technology transfer and boost local production, while efforts were also being made to enhance disaster management and establish early warning systems.

Additionally, agriculture-related projects were included in CPEC to ensure food security in the country.