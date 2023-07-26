PM reviews ongoing rebuilding, rehabilitation of flood hit areas

PM emphasized the coalition government’s unwavering commitment to implementing the 4RF Framework.

He also extended his appreciation to the United Nations Development Programme.

Expressed gratitude to all international development donors, partners, and friendly countries.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the third meeting of the International Partners Support Group, evaluating the progress of rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood-affected regions of Pakistan.

The group was established following the Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva and convened to mark the one-year anniversary of the devastating floods that inflicted significant damage on the country.

In a tweet, the PM emphasized the coalition government’s unwavering commitment to implementing the 4RF Framework (Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction) to build back better.

He expressed gratitude to all international development donors, partners, and friendly countries for their timely and generous assistance.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz assured them of transparent, effective, and efficient utilization of foreign aid, which would be duly audited by a reputable third party on a global scale.

The premier also extended his appreciation to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its excellent coordination and collaboration between the government of Pakistan and the international community during the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.