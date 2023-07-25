PM Shehbaz will visit Karachi tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will come to Karachi on a one-day visit on Wednesday and will meet the businessmen community in a private hotel, sources said on Tuesday.

They said that he would participate in the program regarding laptop distribution and meet the delegation of MQM.

A meeting with the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori will also be scheduled.

According to the sources, there will be a meeting with the leadership of PML-N Sindh regarding the preparations for the election.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif launched Freelancers Adventure Capital Initiative in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister underscored the need for more investment in research and innovation areas.

He called for devising a comprehensive policy framework so that development initiatives can continue without any delay or interruption due to change of political governments.

The Prime Minister asked the IT Minister and other relevant departments to start training programs for youth in IT sector in all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said if our youth is facilitated, they will contribute to economic development of the country.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also distributed awards among young freelancers for their exceptional performance. He also visited different stalls by young entrepreneurs and tech experts.