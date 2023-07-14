PML-N may discuss seat adjustment in some constituencies: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) might discuss seat adjustment with political parties in some constituencies, Bol News reported.

Talking to media, Rana Sanaullah said there was no doubt that the country was going through a crisis. He said the government worked hard for one year to save the country from crisis. In the next five years, they would make Pakistan a prosperous country, he said adding that the PML-N’s first priority was security of the country.

He said his party would take the country on the course of development after success in the election. The intolerable inflation would be restricted so that common man could bear it, he said.

“We will end the politics of revenge and foul language from the country. A fitna divided the country’s politics. He misled the youth, attacked the defense. The country was moving towards development but the process of development in the country stopped for four years again like 1999 conspiracy,” he said.

The interior minister said the previous government worked on the allegations and threats of “thieves”, “bandits” and “I will not spare you” for four years.

He said the revenge politics had stopped the process of development of Pakistan Such situations arose that Pakistan came close to default, he said. We are now safe from the crisis that was in March 2022, he maintained.

Rana Sanaullah said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif eliminated terrorism and loadshedding from the country. He said the PML-N rescued the country whenever it became a victim of crisis.