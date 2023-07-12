Prime mover of Dasu terror attack killed in Afghanistan

Attack killed 12 individuals, including nine Chinese workers.

The alleged mastermind behind the deadly Dasu attack, a prominent leader of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was reportedly killed in Afghanistan’s Kunar region.

The attack, which occurred on July 14, 2021, resulted in the deaths of 12 individuals, including nine Chinese workers involved in the Dasu Hydropower Project.

A thorough investigation into the incident revealed that it was a terrorist act orchestrated through collaboration between India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS).

In the aftermath of the attack, the Chinese company working on the project temporarily suspended operations due to security concerns and terminated the employment of most Pakistani workers, except for essential personnel.

However, the company later reversed its decision and resumed work on the project after a few months.

In November 2022, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) pronounced the death sentence for two individuals convicted in the DHPP terrorist attack case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs40 million on each convict and sentenced them to a total of around 800 years in prison, including life imprisonment.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office welcomed the court’s decision, emphasizing the country’s commitment to counterterrorism.