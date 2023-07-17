PTI chairman excuses from appearing before NAB in Toshakhana case

Submits written reply to NAB.

PTI chairman on Monday informed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of not appearing before them in the Toshakhana case.

In a written response, he stated that he is scheduled to appear in the courts of Islamabad on July 19 and can appear before the NAB on the same day.

He mentioned that he rarely travels from Lahore to Islamabad due to security concerns.

Referring to Section 18(c) of the NAB, the PTI chairman asserted that only he is authorized to receive the inquiry report.

He requested that once his reply is received by the NAB, the inquiry report should be provided to his lawyer, Barrister Gohar.

The former PM also recalled that when he was released in the Al-Qadir Trust case by the Supreme Court, he had forgotten to receive the inquiry report, which was subsequently collected by Barrister Gohar from the NAB officer.

Therefore, he stated that his counsel will receive the inquiry report of the Toshakhana case on his behalf.