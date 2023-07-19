PTI chief appeals against court’s decision to declare nikkah case admissible

Bushra Bibi also filed an appeal to declare the nikkah case inadmissible.

District and Sessions Court declared the marriage case admissible.

PTI chairman tied the knot with Bishra Bibi in 2018.

PTI chairman on Wednesday filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against the Sessions Court’s decision to declare the nikkah case admissible.

Along with former prime minister, Bushra Bibi also filed an appeal in the IHC to declare the marriage during the iddat case inadmissible.

The appeal stated that the trial court initially declared the case inadmissible for lack of jurisdiction.

Added that the Sessions Court annulled the decision to declare the case inadmissible.

PTI chairman urged the court to annul the session court decision to remand the case.

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad ruled on Tuesday that the case concerning the alleged illegal marriage of the PTI chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi is admissible.

Notices had been issued to Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi, requiring them to appear in court on July 20.

The decision was made by Civil Judge Qudratullah, who deemed the case worthy of further investigation.

The court’s reserved verdict was announced today.

Earlier, on May 13, the court had reserved its decision and later declared the plea “inadmissible.”

Rizwan Abbasi, the lawyer representing the petitioner, claimed that the marriage between the PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi allegedly took place during her Iddat, a period of seclusion following a divorce or the death of a spouse.

According to Islamic tradition, during Iddat, a woman is expected to observe a waiting period before remarrying.

In this case, it is alleged that Bushra Bibi’s Iddat was not completed at the time of her marriage to the former prime minister.

Abbasi further asserted that the marriage ceremony occurred in Lahore, even though both individuals were residing in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

He cited the law, which allows an application to be filed anywhere between the locations of the marriage and the current residence.