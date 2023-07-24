PTI chief never joined investigation in lawyer murder case, Balochistan IG tells SC

FIR said the victim was being threatened for filing an Article VI application against the PTI chairman.

Further investigation is underway in the case, report.

Statements of the deceased’s wife, and two brothers have been recorded; report.

Balochistan IG told the Supreme Court that the PTI chairman never joined the investigation in Quetta’s lawyer killing case.

The investigation report of the murder case was submitted by the IG Balochistan to the SC.

The report stated that according to the FIR, the victim was being threatened for filing an Article 6 application against the PTI chairman.

Also mentioned that a seven-member JIT was constituted by the Home Ministry on June 8 during the investigation.

The report stated that JIT chaired by the DIG Counter Terrorism Department has held 8 meetings so far.

Added that despite several summon notices to the PTI chairman, he did not join the investigation.

The statements of the deceased’s wife and two brothers have been recorded while further investigation is underway in the case, the report said.