SC turns down PTI chief’s plea seeking stay on trial in Toshakhana case

Court maintains it will not be proper to interfere with trial court proceedings.

SC disposed of PTI chief’s appeal against the high court decision.

ECP disqualified PTI chairman in Toshakhana case last year.

The Supreme Court has denied PTI Chairman’s plea for a stay order on the ongoing trial in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The court rejected former prime minister and PTI chairman’s appeal against a high court decision and directed the high court to handle all his appeals and applications together.

The Supreme Court stated that interfering with the trial court’s proceedings would not be appropriate.

According to the election commission’s lawyer, the high court had sent the case back to the trial court, which subsequently declared the case maintainable.

PTI chairman’s lawyer has filed a re-appeal in the high court, scheduled for tomorrow.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the commotion outside the courtroom, emphasizing the importance of respecting the court’s dignity.

The judges briefly left the courtroom but returned after the situation was calmed.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had, on October 21 last year, disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.