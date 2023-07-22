Toshakhana case: Court directs PTI chief to appear on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Approving the plea for exemption from appearance for one day, the district and sesssions court on Saturday directed the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief to appear before the court on July 24 in the Toshakhana case, Bol News reported.

Lawyer Khawaja Haris had pleaded to the court to grant the PTI chief exemption from appearance. The court also approved his petition to adjourn the case.

The court has adjourned the hearing till Monday.

On July 18, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman had expressed no confidence in additional sessions judge Humayun, who is hearing the Toshakhana criminal case against him, Bol News had reported.

Barrister Gohar had said a Facebook account in the judge’s name had published posts against the PTI chief. The additional sessions judge had confirmed presence of his Facebook account, however, he had repudiated publishing any such content.

The judge had asked him if he should not have got its forensic analysis done before raising an objection. He had asked if he saw all those things on his Facebook account. Barrister Gohar had replied that he saw them on his account and then the account was locked.