Toshakhana case: PTI chief expresses no confidence in judge for Facebook posts

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman on Tuesday expressed no confidence in additional sessions judge Humayun, who is hearing the Toshakhana criminal case against him, Bol News reported.

Barrister Gohar said a Facebook account in the judge’s name published posts against the PTI chief. The additional sessions judge confirmed presence of his Facebook account, however, he repudiated publishing any such content.

The judge asked him if he should not have done its forensic analysis before raising an objection. He asked if he saw all those things on his Facebook account. Barrister Gohar replied that he saw them on his account and then the account was locked.

Barrister Gohar presented pictures of the posts to the court saying that what not was said on the account against a big leader of the country.

The judge asked him why he did not take the pictures to such a forum where they could be verified.

The court has reserved its verdict on the plea demanding changing of the judge.

