We are moving from stability to growth again: Ishaq Dar

We are moving from stability to growth again: Ishaq Dar

Articles
Advertisement
We are moving from stability to growth again: Ishaq Dar

We are moving from stability to growth again: Ishaq Dar

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed the confidence that economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China will touch new heights in the time to come.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Bank of China, Islamabad Branch, on Tuesday, he said China has always supported Pakistan at world forums.

He said China is our time tested friend. He especially thanked China and its financial institutions for extending tremendous financial support to Pakistan during the difficult times.

The Finance Minister said Pakistan is largely out of turbulent phase. One of the rating agencies has also upgraded Pakistan, he said. He said, “We are now moving from stability to growth again.”

Alluding to the CPEC, the finance minister said work has been fast tracked on the corridor project, expressing the confidence that the in the years to come, we will see its benefits reaching the common man.

Advertisement

Ishaq Dar also felicitated Bank of China for establishing its second branch in Pakistan. He hoped that the RMB would soon become a parallel acceptable currency in the global financial market.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story