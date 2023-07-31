We are moving from stability to growth again: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed the confidence that economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China will touch new heights in the time to come.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Bank of China, Islamabad Branch, on Tuesday, he said China has always supported Pakistan at world forums.

He said China is our time tested friend. He especially thanked China and its financial institutions for extending tremendous financial support to Pakistan during the difficult times.

The Finance Minister said Pakistan is largely out of turbulent phase. One of the rating agencies has also upgraded Pakistan, he said. He said, “We are now moving from stability to growth again.”

Alluding to the CPEC, the finance minister said work has been fast tracked on the corridor project, expressing the confidence that the in the years to come, we will see its benefits reaching the common man.

Ishaq Dar also felicitated Bank of China for establishing its second branch in Pakistan. He hoped that the RMB would soon become a parallel acceptable currency in the global financial market.