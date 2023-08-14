Actor Khalid bin Shaheen expressed his gratitude to the Government of Pakistan

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, distinguished individuals who have made exceptional contributions across various domains have been honored with civil awards. Among these honorees stands the eminent actor Khalid bin Shaheen, who has been bestowed with the prestigious ‘Tamgha e Imtiaz’ in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the realm of arts.

Producer and actor Khalid bin Shaheen has expressed his gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for conferment of this commendable distinction on the joyous occasion of Independence Day. Underscoring the value of recognizing an artist’s talents at National level, he articulates that such official acknowledgment serves as a profound source of encouragement.

Khalid bin Shaheen profoundly cherishes this honor that evokes a sense of pride for being acknowledged at National level. He extends his heartfelt appreciation to his dear friends and loved ones, attributing this honor to their unwavering support and fervent prayers.

Dr. Khalid Bin Shaheen boasts an illustrious portfolio of over 35 television serials. With a three-decade-long dedication to the showbiz industry, Khalid Bin Shaheen played a pivotal role in the soap serial ‘Dastan’ aired on Zee TV during the mid-nineties. His repertoire includes a plethora of memorable TV dramas, such as Ba Adab Ba Mulahiza Hoshiyar, Anarkali, Haseena e Aalam, Barzakh, Babar, Zindagi, Peela Pani, Ghar Ek Nagar, Qisa Char Darwaish, Hawain, Nange Paon, Yadain, Bichho, Jannat, Jethani, Maa Sadqe, Dil To Bhatke Ga, To Jo Nahi, Qismat, Mera Hamdam, Tabeer, and others, each deserving special mention.

It is noteworthy that the investiture ceremony for awards announced on August 14th, will be formally held on March 23rd. 2024.